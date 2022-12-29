In 2017, two Transport for London (TfL) customer service team members began writing quotes and poems on an information board at North Greenwich Tube station.

Since then Jeremy Chopra and Ian Redpath have gone viral - they've amassed over 1.1 million followers and published two Sunday Times bestselling books.

But their inspirational messages have also made a real difference.

Both men have said they've received over 1,000 messages from people saying their books have changed and even saved people’s lives.

Video by Rob Taylor