'I can't deal with the distress and sense of shame'

A blind man who uses taxis and private hire vehicles to get to work every day says he feels "ashamed and distressed" that some drivers often refuse to take him and his guide dog.

Stephen Anderson, 32, from Harrow, is registered blind and says he and his dog Barney have been refused more than 30 times.

He has been filming the incidents and sending them to Transport for London (TfL). His action has so far seen a dozen successful prosecutions.

TfL says it acts "against mini cab drivers who refuse to carry passengers and their guide dogs".