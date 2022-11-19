A blind artist hopes to inspire a new generation with his Braille artwork.

The Power of Touch is Clarke Reynolds' first London solo exhibition.

Born partially sighted in his right eye, Clarke became an artist when the deteriorating eyesight in his other eye forced him to give up his career. Today, he has only 5% of his sight left.

The exhibition will showcase Clarke's idiosyncratic, colourful Braille art, where he uses the tactile language of raised dots to recount his journey as an artist and convey the lived experience of blind and visually impaired people.