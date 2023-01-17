Hannah Johnston's son William died suddenly after having a seizure.

Tests were carried out, but no reason was found as to why he had one.

His death was put down as Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC), a category of death where no known cause is given.

As MPs debate SUDC for the first time, Hannah and other bereaved parents are raising awareness of the tragedy with the hope of preventing other families from going through the same.