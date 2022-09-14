London trio prepare for 80-day Arctic walk

Three Londoners have been training in a south-west London park ahead of their expedition to the Arctic.

The trio will attempt a 800-mile walk over 80 days across what is called the Northern Pole of Inaccessibility - the furthest point from land on the Arctic ocean and a place humankind is yet to reach.

Joe, Will and Janina, who call themselves the Ice Warriors, have been training in a tent in Old Deer Park in Richmond for weeks in preparation for a trial-run in the Arctic Circle this month.

They will begin their expedition in 2024.