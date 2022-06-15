You might think of paper mills as being part of Victorian England but there is one just outside of London which is trying to change the way we think about and use paper.

Frogmore Paper Mill in Apsley, near Hemel Hempstead, is considered to be the birthplace of paper's industrial revolution, housing the oldest mechanised paper mill in the world.

Parts of the site, run by charity Apsley Paper Trail, got badly damaged by a fire last year, but the redevelopment is being used as an opportunity to become more sustainable.

Video Journalist: Olivia Demetriades