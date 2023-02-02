A man who seriously injured a Metropolitan Police motorcyclist when he suddenly rammed his car into him to avoid being arrested has been jailed for four years.

Joseph Ward, 24, of Green Street, Royston, Hertfordshire, reversed into Insp Tony McGovern and drove off after the officer approached his vehicle because he was acting suspiciously in Haringey, north London, last July.

Insp McGovern was later taken to hospital with injuries to his legs, shoulders and back.

Ward was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday after previously admitting 14 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, impersonating a police officer, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Contains scenes some viewers may find upsetting.