When Debbie Potts was being treated for ovarian cancer in 2021 she had to stop working for eight months and her partner cut his hours to help look after her.

They were living on a quarter of their normal income in west London, and travelling to hospital appointments cost them around £50 per week.

Debbie had to get a grant from the charity Macmillan, which says many cancer patients are struggling with the rising cost of living.