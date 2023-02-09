The Londoners helping earthquake survivors

The death toll following the earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria continues to rise. Almost 20,000 people, many of them children, are so far known to have died.

In London, many are wanting to help through donations, while others are coming to terms with the severity of the disaster for loved ones in Turkey.

BBC London visited a freight company in Edmonton and Aziziye Mosque, in Stoke Newington, which have been inundated with donations of clothes, heaters and other items.

A steady stream of people are giving their time to get supplies to the people who need them most.