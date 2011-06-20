Mark Rylance on why Brian Haw should have a statue

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to raise funds to erect a statue of peace campaigner Brian Haw, who spent nearly a decade camping in London's Parliament Square protesting against UK and US foreign policy.

The 72cm-tall bronze monument would be placed on a plinth opposite the big guns of the Imperial War Museum in Lambeth.

The group behind the project includes Oscar-winning actor Sir Mark Rylance, who told the BBC why Mr Haw needed to be remembered.