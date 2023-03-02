Over the past year, 16-year-old Philip Loveday has been following in his grandmother's footsteps, from 1955, to take the same picture of famous London landmarks that she did almost 70 years ago.

Scilla, who is now 83, was just 16 when she went around London taking photos because she was bored and wanted something to do.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's five years ago, a disease which causes memory loss, and as a gift to her and to try and help his grandmother's memory Philip, from Barnet, north London, has been recreating those very same photos.

Video by Ross Miklaszewicz