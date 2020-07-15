Holocaust survivor: 'Nothing like this can happen again'

Three years ago, Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert's story went viral as she searched for the family of the American soldier who liberated her from the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Ms Ebert's mother, brothers and sister were killed at the death camp, where more than a million people were murdered during World War Two.

Since her story went viral, the Londoner has gained millions of followers on social media and has recently been awarded an MBE by King Charles.