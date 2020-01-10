Caroline Dubois says she had to pretend to be a boy called Colin to enter a boxing gym for the first time as a child, but now predicts she will "do what has never been done" in the sport.

The 22-year-old boxer from east London followed her older brother Daniel, who is now a feared heavyweight contender, into the gym.

She has won all six of her fights since turning professional in 2022.

"Hopefully by the end of this year I'll be in major contention, fighting for a world title," Dubois told BBC London.