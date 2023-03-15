CCTV showing the moment that former world boxing champion Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint has been shown in court.

Mr Khan, 36, was with his wife when a gun was pointed in his face and his £72,000 watch was taken in Leyton, east London, in April last year.

In the footage, Mr Khan is seen smiling as he leaves the restaurant with his wife, before crossing the road towards a waiting car being driven by the sportsman's friend, Omar Khalid.

Two robbers get out of a silver Mercedes coupe parked in front, and a hooded man jogs towards Mr Khan, raises his arm and points a gun at the boxer.