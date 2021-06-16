New TV series boosts portrayal of black families

A family from London, who self-published a book and cartoon about black representation, have had a TV series commissioned by Sky.

Cynthia and Anthony Deluola, of Ghanaian and Nigerian heritage, impressed producers with books they had self-published and an animated cartoon that they had made in their spare time because their daughter Elise had been unable to find characters like herself in print or on screen when she was aged five.

The family were involved with every aspect of the production, from writing to costumes. "We wanted to keep it very authentic. We are an aspirational black family, we are trying to break down barriers, break down stereotypes we are so proud of what we have achieved."

Video by Rob Taylor