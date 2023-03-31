Intruder breaks into Hackney florist shop

In CCTV footage of a break-in at an east London florist, an intruder can be seen stealing an empty cash drawer and till monitor, after smashing the shop window with a hammer.

Nik Southern, owner of Grace & Thorn in Hackney, told BBC London: "It's like my home. I couldn't even look at the CCTV of the first guy entering. It's just it's just too upsetting."

Ms Southern said she had seen "lots of petty crime" on Hackney Road during the 11 years she had been open there, but "not something this violent".