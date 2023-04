The world's largest rodents, capybaras, are all over social media. A TikTok song dedicated to them has been used over half a million times, with hundreds of millions of views.

Now, as the capybara enters viral stardom, animal parks and zoos across the UK are seeing a rapid rise in the demand to meet them.

But, did you know, there's a friendly trio you can meet, feed and pet for yourselves in west London?