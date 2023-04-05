'Fact is the Met Police are institutionally racist'

The long road to restoring the trust of Londoners, after successive scandals that have rocked the Met Police, is beginning.

Baroness Louise Casey's report found the force to be an institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic organisation where a "boys' club" culture ruled, and that the force was failing women and children, with public confidence shattered.

It also concluded the Met was unable to police itself, was at risk of being dismantled, and warned more officers like murderer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick could exist.

The force's chief, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, says there must be "a new beginning".

In this community hub in Croydon, work is already under way, with Ch Supt Andy Brittain meeting local community leaders.