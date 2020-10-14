A planning application for the design of a new Hammersmith Bridge are due to be submitted by the end of the month.

The suspension bridge crosses the River Thames in west London, linking the southern part of Hammersmith on the north side of the river, to Barnes on the south side.

The Grade II listed bridge was closed indefinitely to all motor traffic in April 2019 after cracks were discovered in its pedestals.

The closure was then extended to pedestrians and cyclists between August 2020 and July 2021, when limited use of the bridge resumed.

If the application is approved, the new bridge could open by 2027.