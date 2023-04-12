NHS junior doctors are currently in dispute with the government over pay and patient safety. Many of those taking part in strike action have talked about long hours and being over-worked.

The government says it wants to reach "a fair and reasonable settlement" with junior doctors, but their "demand for a 35% pay increase" is not fair or reasonable.

So what is life like as a junior doctor in London? Lydia, a junior doctor at a London hospital, filmed a video diary for us of her experience on a night shift.