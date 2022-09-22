Heavyweight British boxer Joe Joyce, 37, will defend his 15-0 unbeaten record in his first fight of 2023 on Saturday.

Joyce will defend his WBO interim heavyweight belt against China's Zhang Zhilei and, should he win, the Briton will be in an excellent position to fight for a world title.

"The Juggernaut" is pushing to fight the winner of Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk, should it happen this year.

"It will be a good preparation for Usyk or Fury," Joyce says. "There will be real heavy punches exchanged. I am sure it will be a good fight."