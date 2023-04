A BMW driver has been jailed for seven years after he was caught on "shocking" CCTV footage driving at a group of people in the City of London.

Two men were seriously injured when they were hit by Bristan William's car on Leadenhall Street on the evening of 26 July, the Old Bailey heard.

William, of Barking, east London, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.