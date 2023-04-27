Teachers are holding their fourth national strike this year, leading to further disruption for children and parents.

Action is being taken by members of the National Education Union (NEU) and another strike is planned for 2 May.

After the last walkouts, the government made a new pay offer for school teachers which was described by the Department for Education as "fair and reasonable". It also said schools would receive an extra £2.3bn over the next two years.

But all four unions involved in the dispute rejected the offer, saying it was still not fully funded meaning schools would have had to make cuts elsewhere to afford it.

We spoke to three London teachers who explained why they thought striking was so important.