Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has told the BBC it is seeing more animals coming through the doors but fewer families willing to adopt, due to the cost of living crisis.

In December 2022, Battersea had over 600 enquiries from people looking to bring their dogs in for rehoming, a 38% increase compared to the same time the previous year. It has also seen a recent 60% drop in adoption applications.

Though overstretched, Battersea says it is there for every dog and cat, and would never judge anyone, whatever their situation.

Video by Hayley Clarke