A Metropolitan Police officer left a man with "catastrophic" life-changing injuries after Tasering him on top of some wheelie bins, Southwark Crown Court has heard.

PC Imran Mahmood, 36, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Jordan Walker-Brown during a patrol in the early months of the first lockdown in 2020.

Mr Walker-Brown, 23, was left paralysed from the waist down after falling backwards over a fence, hitting his head on the footpath behind and breaking his back.

On Tuesday, jurors were shown a video of PC Mahmood firing his Taser at Mr Walker-Brown.

PC Mahmood does not dispute inflicting serious injury, but denies his actions were unlawful.

The trial continues.