'I thought my Coronation invite was a wind up'

Three Londoners who provided a service to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic have been invited to join the Coronation Service congregation in Westminster Abbey.

Claire, Manju and Hareen were awarded the British Empire Medal, which recognises the achievement or contribution of service to the community in a local area.

Co-op store manager Claire Saunders, from Romford, east London, says she thought her friends were winding her up when she got the email invitation.