The Metropolitan Police has defended its handling of an incident in which two dogs were shot dead and a man was Tasered.

The force said it was called just after 17:00 BST on Sunday to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog in Commercial Road, Poplar, east London.

Footage on social media showed a man holding two dogs on nearby Limehouse Cut before he was Tasered and the dogs shot.

The force said a man has been arrested.

In a statement, a Met spokesperson said: "Officers attended the location where the aggressive behaviour of two dogs was of considerable concern and posed a significant threat to them.

"A man was arrested in connection with the incident for having a dog dangerously out of control and assault offences. He has been taken into police custody."

The statement added a Taser was discharged during the incident and both dogs "were destroyed by police at the scene" but no-one was taken to hospital.

"This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused," the statement continued.