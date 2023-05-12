A motorcyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in south London.

The man in his 40s was struck by a car at the junction of Valley Road, Leigham Road and Knollys Road in Streatham at about 20:15 BST on Thursday.

Despite the work of paramedics and the London Air Ambulance, he died at the scene.

In video footage from the scene, a car can be seen lying on its side next to a destroyed hedge, with debris covering the road around it.

The Met Police said it was searching for four people who are believed to have fled on foot from the junction following the crash.

Video: Katya Klymenko