As the war in Ukraine enters its 15th month, a group of surgeons from the war-torn country has come to London to learn the latest techniques in trauma surgery to help those injured in battle.

The training has been taking place at at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington and has been funded by charity, UK Med.

Ukrainian trauma surgeons Danylo Turkevych and Anastasiia Kulynych say they want to pass their new knowledge on to colleagues in their home country.