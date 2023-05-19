London is home to five windmills - but only four are open to the public.

Built in 1854, Shirley Windmill in Croydon went out of operation almost 40 years later, but will now be open to visitors once a month until October.

It is the first time it has fully re-opened since it closed its doors due to the Covid pandemic.

Tour guide Frank Paine, who has worked there for more than 30 years, takes a look behind the sails of the Grade II listed tower mill.