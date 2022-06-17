Some people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis are turning to homesharing as an alternative housing solution.

The scheme matches elderly homeowners who have spare rooms with young renters who need a place to stay.

The rental cost is low, with utility bills included, and in return renters help around the house with cooking and basic DIY, as well as providing company.

Christine Rahman, 28, homeshares with Margaret Smith, 83, in Lewisham and they have now become friends.