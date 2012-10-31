London artist Monster Chetwynd has unveiled five huge four-metre sculptures of frogs, salamanders, lilies and other pond life on the disused platform at Gloucester Road Tube station.

Through this commission for Art on the Underground, Monster explores the weird and kooky historical links between the Crystal Palace and "Albertopolis", the Natural History Museum, the Victoria & Albert Museum and the Science Museum, which the Gloucester Road station was built to serve.

The artwork, called 'Pond Life: Albertopolis and the Lily' will be on view until May 2024.