In the 1980s, east London was home to a bustling garment-making industry, but now there is only one factory making craft jeans left in the capital.

Blackhorse Lane Atelier, based in Walthamstow, has been making craft jeans since 2016.

But the atelier's founder, Bilgehan Ates, says these artisanal skills are still at risk of being lost.

Video by Marcia Veiga and Rob Oxley