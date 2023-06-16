Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer surprised audiences at London's O2 Arena by proposing to his partner live on stage during a show.

The 65-year-old brought Dina De Luca on to the stage on Thursday night before asking her, "will you marry me?"

Amid rapturous applause from the crowd, his partner nodded and the pair embraced and shared a kiss.

Zimmer is renowned for his award-winning scores for movies like the Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean.

(Video courtesy of Jennie Goodman)