Have you seen Ealing's peregrine falcons?

A hospital roof might seem like an unlikely spot for a growing bird of prey family but the resident peregrine falcons have welcomed two chicks, and they are getting prepared to fly the nest.

Keen wildlife spotters have been following webcam images set up by the Ealing Wildlife Group, which is keeping track of the peregrines' journey as they get older.

Local conservationist Sean McCormack set up the nest-cam and built a permanent nesting box to ensure they stay.

