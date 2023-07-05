'I joined the NHS 54 years ago and enjoyed every minute'

Just like the NHS, Pat Farrant, a paediatric liver sonographer at King's College Hospital, is turning 75 this year and she is just about to retire.

She joined the NHS at the age of 18 in 1966 and was at the forefront of the development of ultrasound. She became one of the first sonographers working in the NHS, and was a trailblazer throughout her career.

For more than three decades, she has been the stalwart of paediatric liver ultrasound scanning at King’s College Hospital in London. In time for her retirement, a room in the new ultrasound unit has been named after her.