On the morning of 4 February 2022, PC Andrew Cushing was on duty on his police motorbike near London's Regent's Park when he spotted a vehicle being driven erratically.

As he tried to stop it, the vehicle drove off at speed and a dangerous pursuit followed both on road and by foot.

PC Cushing then attempted to arrest the man, but during the struggle the suspect suddenly produced a gun and pointed it directly at him.

Faced with a split-second decision, PC Cushing took down the suspect and disarmed him, before arresting him.

The retiring officer has now been recognised with an award at the annual National Police Federation Bravery Awards.

“It's a proud moment in my career, made all the more special by it being my last year as a serving Metropolitan Police officer before I retire,” PC Cushing said.