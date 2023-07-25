Grace Spence Green is one of the subjects being painted in a new BBC series, Extraordinary Portraits.

Her life changed instantly when a man fell on her from several storeys up and broke her back.

Despite sustaining a life-altering spinal cord injury, the 22-year-old continued with her medical studies and is now a practising junior doctor in London.

BBC London's Mike McKenzie went to meet her and the upcoming artist who painted her to find out why they're a perfect match.