Professional wrestling has millions of fans all over the world - and recently has seen a surge in popularity with people discovering it on social media.

Hot on the heels of a record-breaking event for WWE at the O2 Arena, its biggest rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is trying to go one better by selling out Wembley Stadium for its event, All In, on 27 August.

AEW is owned by the man behind the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Premier League side Fulham.

BBC London's Chris Slegg met up with one of AEW's biggest stars, Paul Wight, to find out what fans can expect.