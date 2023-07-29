Formula E racer praises sport for young people

Formula E's Sam Bird was in Newham ahead of the London E Prix this weekend, explaining the benefits of sport to young people in one of London's most deprived boroughs.

The Jaguar driver was alongside members of the Newham All-Star Sports Academy, which aims to steer young people away from knife crime and towards sport.

The ExCeL plays host to the Formula E 2023 season finale, with races on both Saturday and Sunday.

Bird won the final round in Season 1 of the annual World Championship in 2015 in Battersea Park.

Video by Jay Gardner