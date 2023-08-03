A woman has had an AI bionic arm fitted nine months after receiving life-changing injuries at a Tube station.

Sarah de Lagarde was run over by two London Underground trains at High Barnet Station in September 2022, with her arm and leg needing to be amputated.

She said the bionic arm that was fitted at a specialist prosthetic clinic in Amersham was "giving me the freedom back to do these tasks that are so innate to us".

Video journalist: Robert Taylor.