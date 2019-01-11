You might have seen the London Air Ambulance flying in the skies above the capital, or may have even witnessed it landing at the scene of an emergency.

But what does it take to get it off the ground and how do you become an air ambulance pilot or medic?

BBC London is live on the helipad at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, to hear from the pilots and medics of the London Air Ambulance and take a closer look at the helicopter that plays a vital role in London's emergency response.

Presented by Paul Murphy-Kasp