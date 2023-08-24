London has a regular calendar of outdoor art trails, but one married couple has made it their mission to travel the country to see as many as they can.

Alan and his wife Cathy from Tenterden, Kent, began their quest in 2014 with the London Paddington Bear sculptures.

So when they found out that Croydon now has its own trail featuring giraffes, they just had to make a special journey to the 2023 London Borough of Culture.

Story by Wendy Hurrell