Antony Costa is swapping the boy band Blue to tread the boards while embracing his Greek heritage.

The singer, who grew up in north London, has joined the cast of Mamma Mia! The Party at London's O2.

Costa is no stranger to the stage, having starred in theatre productions of Rock of Ages, Blood Brothers and Aladdin, but this role will lean heavily on his Greek heritage.

He told BBC London, "The old man taught me a few Greek moves back in the day."

Filmed and edited by Claudia Redmond