A former inmate who worked with escapee Daniel Khalife in the kitchens at HMP Wandsworth has told the BBC the authorities "really need to take a look" at the prison.

Chris Jones, 53, was in Wandsworth with the 21-year-old ex-soldier who escaped from the jail on Wednesday morning strapped to the bottom of a delivery lorry.

Mr Jones described the jail as "dirty, horrendous and under-staffed".