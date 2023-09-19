A teenager from north London is creating the flags of the world using Rubik’s Cubes in memory of her uncle, who died of a brain tumour.

Mimi's hobby is solving Rubik’s Cubes, which she says she can do in 26 seconds, so it made sense to give the flag challenge a go.

The 14-year-old is part-way through a year-long challenge to raise money for a brain tumour research charity, hoping they will find a cure for the disease.

Video journalist Rob Taylor