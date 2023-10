The film storage at the BFI’s National Archive is a treasure trove of British movie history.

One reel that was taken to be restored earlier this year is of a film called Pressure, which was shot on the streets of west London in the 1970s.

It was the first British feature-length film to have a black director, Sir Horace Ové. He died in September at the age of 86 and leaves this work as part of a remarkable legacy.