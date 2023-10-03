Alexander's father Simon died suddenly of a heart attack while on a family holiday in Portugal in August 2020.

Charity Grief Encounter stepped in to help Alexander, his mum Natalie and sister Olivia.

The 12-year-old from north-west London says he drew inspiration from Captain Tom Moore and decided to run 5k to help raise awareness of the charity's work.

So far he has raised over £80,000.

Alexander is one of a number of people being recognised as part of BBC Radio London's Make a Difference awards.