Boy raises £80k for bereavement charity after father's death
Alexander's father Simon died suddenly of a heart attack while on a family holiday in Portugal in August 2020.
Charity Grief Encounter stepped in to help Alexander, his mum Natalie and sister Olivia.
The 12-year-old from north-west London says he drew inspiration from Captain Tom Moore and decided to run 5k to help raise awareness of the charity's work.
So far he has raised over £80,000.
Alexander is one of a number of people being recognised as part of BBC Radio London's Make a Difference awards.