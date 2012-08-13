CCTV of Droylsden grenade attack

Video

Police investigating the death of a man in Manchester have released CCTV of the moment a grenade was thrown during an attack on a second house.

David Short, 46, was found dead in Folkestone Road East, Clayton, on Friday after shots were heard.

There had also been an explosion at the address, which was caused by a grenade, police said.

Less than 10 minutes later, shots were fired and there was another grenade explosion outside a house in Luke Road in Droylsden. No-one was injured.