Hillsborough kick-off delay ‘regret'

A former police superintendent told the Hillsborough inquests of his "profound regrets" for not requesting a delayed kick-off at the 1989 match.

Roger Marshall said he could have asked for a delay given the number of fans who were "besieging the turnstiles" at the Leppings Lane end of the stadium.

Jury members at the Warrington inquests were shown footage of the officer attempting to deal with a build-up of fans outside the turnstiles.

